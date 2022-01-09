1,257 new cases added to Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally on Sunday

-
ALSO READ
Andhra registers 1,843 more Covid cases, 12 deaths in last 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,540 Covid cases; East Godavari lowest in 5 months
Andhra coronavirus update: 2,058 cases, 23 deaths in last 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Logs 1,535 new cases, 16 deaths
No fresh coronavirus case in Arunachal for third consecutive day
-
: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,257 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day after September 24, 2021.
The cumulative positives now increased to 20,81,859, the latest bulletin said. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state also reported 140 recoveries and two more deaths, the bulletin said. The number of active cases shot up to 4,774 after a total of 20,62,580 recoveries and 14,505 deaths, it added. Chittoor district registered the highest 254 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 196, Anantapuramu 138, Krishna 117, Guntur 104 and SPS Nellore 103. East Godavari reported 93, Vizianagaram 83 and Srikakulam 55 cases while the remaining four districts added less than 40 new cases each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day. PTI DBV.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU