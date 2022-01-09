1,257 new cases added to Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 tally on Sunday

: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,257 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in a day after September 24, 2021.

The cumulative positives now increased to 20,81,859, the latest bulletin said. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, the state also reported 140 recoveries and two more deaths, the bulletin said. The number of active cases shot up to 4,774 after a total of 20,62,580 recoveries and 14,505 deaths, it added. Chittoor district registered the highest 254 fresh cases, Visakhapatnam 196, Anantapuramu 138, Krishna 117, Guntur 104 and SPS Nellore 103. East Godavari reported 93, Vizianagaram 83 and Srikakulam 55 cases while the remaining four districts added less than 40 new cases each. Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts reported one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in a day. PTI DBV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)