1,81,90,382 samples tested for coronavirus across India till July 29: ICMR

A total of 1,81,90,382 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

"The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The including 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.

