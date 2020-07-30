JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

A coronavirus vaccine may require boosters - here's what that means
Business Standard

1,81,90,382 samples tested for coronavirus across India till July 29: ICMR

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus, police, maharashtra, covid, tests
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) doctor collects swab sample of police personnel for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters

A total of 1,81,90,382 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

"The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday," said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The including 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU