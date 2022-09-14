Uttarakhand government directs medical officers to check spread of dengue

JUST IN
Uttarakhand's in-charge secretary of health R Rajesh Kumar said that all chief medical officers (CMO) have been instructed to prevent dengue cases in the state

Topics
Uttarakhand | Dengue

ANI  General News 

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee fumigates near Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Government has directed all chief medical officers to prevent the spread of dengue.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand's in-charge secretary of health R Rajesh Kumar said that all chief medical officers (CMO) have been instructed to prevent dengue cases in the state. He said that if the cases of dengue increase in any district, then the CMO will be directly responsible.

Kumar said, "The cases of dengue have been reported in Dehradun, Pauri and Haridwar districts of the state but now the situation is under control. So far 300 cases of dengue have been reported in the state."

The official said that in view of dengue, all the schools in the state have been instructed to allow the children to enter the school only after wearing full-sleeved shirts.

Uttrakhand reported 10 cases of dengue on Monday. Eight cases have been reported in Dehradun and two in Pauri Garhwal. After this, the total number of dengue cases in the state increased to 326.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue is one of the fastest emerging infections and is currently the most rapidly spreading mosquito-borne viral disease known.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 09:49 IST

