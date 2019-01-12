10% quota for general category poor will boost confidence of new India: PM

Prime Minister Saturday said the bill to give 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to the poor will boost the "self-confidence of new India", asserting that existing quota policy for SCs, STs and OBCs is as strong as it was and will remain so.

In an apparent attack on some parties at the convention here, he said that they are trying to light a "fire of discontent" by spreading "confusion" over the issue and asked party workers to foil such a conspiracy.

He seemed to be referring to reported claims of some rivals that the quota may harm the reservation meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes besides Other Backward Classes.

"Without taking away the existing quota and without any tinkering with it, this 10 per cent reservation has been given," the PM said in his concluding address at the convention.

"This will further boost the confidence of new India," he said, adding that it will give a new dimension to the aspirations of the poor who were not getting equal opportunity.

"The general category poor cannot be neglected," he said.

The number of seats in education institutions will also be increased by 10 per cent, he said. It is done to ensure that the increased quota does not eat into the share of those from the unreserved category.

passed the constitution amendment bill in the Winter Session, with the Modi government meeting a key demand of upper castes.