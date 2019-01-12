JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Mining industry pushes for single GST to supersede multiple levies

10% quota for general category poor will boost confidence of new India: PM
Business Standard

President signs Bill giving reservation to general category poor into law

The reservation is meant for individuals belonging to economically-weaker sections whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Ram Nath Kovind
President Ran Nath Kovind. File photo: PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday signed into law the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill, which provides for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category.

With this, the total percentage of reservation will go up to 60, surpassing the 50 per cent ceiling prescribed by the Supreme Court.

The Parliament had passed the Bill on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: New law on quotas: Is the BJP bidding goodbye to economic reforms?

The Bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against on Wednesday while the Lok Sabha had passed it a day earlier with 323 votes in favour and 3 against.

The reservation is meant for individuals belonging to economically-weaker sections whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

ALSO READ: Pvt colleges to study legality of quota move amid fears of dip in quality

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 19:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements