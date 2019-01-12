President signs Bill giving reservation to general category poor into law

President on Saturday signed into law the 124th Constitution Amendment Bill, which provides for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category.

With this, the total percentage of reservation will go up to 60, surpassing the 50 per cent ceiling prescribed by the Supreme Court.

The Parliament had passed the Bill on Wednesday.

The Bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha, with 165 votes in favour and seven against on Wednesday while the had passed it a day earlier with 323 votes in favour and 3 against.

The reservation is meant for individuals belonging to economically-weaker sections whose annual earning is below Rs 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

