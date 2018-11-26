JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Podcast:10 years after 26/11 terror attacks, are we any better prepared
Business Standard

10 yrs of 26/11: Time to isolate nations harbouring terrorists, says Naidu

In a tweet Modi paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident, saying the country stands in solidarity with the bereaved families

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai terror attack
File photo of Mumbai's Taj Mahal hotel on November 26, 2008. (Photo: Reuters)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and said time has come for the world community to come together to combat the menace of terrorism and isolate nations which harbour terrorists.

"The sacrifice made by the brave hearts in that inhuman attack should not go in vain and the time has come for the world community to come together to combat the growing menace of terrorism and isolate nations which harbour terrorists," the vice president's secretariat tweeted.

Naidu also remembered those who lost their lives in the attack ten years ago.

In a tweet Modi paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the incident, saying the country stands in solidarity with the bereaved families.

"A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks," he said.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The attacks had begun on November 26 and lasted till November 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 26 2018. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements