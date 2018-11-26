Misty morning in Delhi: temp dips to 10.5 degrees Celsius, air quality poor

The capital on Monday witnessed a misty morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average as the air quality remained 'poor'.

"The sky will remain mainly clear becoming partly cloudy during the day with shallow fog and mist in the morning," an (IMD) official said.

The humidity at 8.30 am was 90 per cent. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.



Six areas in the capital recorded "very poor" quality air while 21 areas recorded "poor" air quality, according Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The PM2.5 level (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 109 and the PM10 level was recorded at 218, it said.

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida recorded "poor" air quality while Faridabad recorded "moderate" air quality, the CPCB data said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the capital was recorded in the 'poor' category.

On Sunday, SAFAR said the air quality in the city will oscillate between "poor" and "very poor" till Wednesday.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, both a notch above the season's averages.