106 fresh Covid-19 cases in Meghalaya, raising the count to 1,917

At least 106 more persons,



including 43 personnel of various armed forces, tested positive for COVID-19 in on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 1,917, a senior official said.

An 84-year-old resident of West Garo Hills succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to eight, Health Services director Aman War said.

The octogenarian was suffering from acute respiratory distress, he said.

East Khasi Hills accounted for maximum number of fresh cases at 64, including 26 security personnel.

Ten armed forces personnel tested positive for COVID- 19 in South Garo Hills, and another seven in West Garo Hills. The remaining cases were recorded in other districts.

Seven more people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 776, War said.

currently has 1,133 active cases, and 33 containment zones.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)