Pune coronavirus update: District records 1,739 cases, 1,270 recoveries

cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,96,990 on Tuesday, a health official said.

He said the death toll reached 6,925 with 58 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district during the same period.

Also, 1,270 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the viral disease, the official said.

"Of the 1,739 cases, 643 were reported from areas under Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,50,433.

"With 450 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 81,372," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Cantonment Board areas increased to 65,185, he said.

