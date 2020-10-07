Pune coronavirus update: District records 1,739 cases, 1,270 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Pune district reported 1,739 new
coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,96,990 on Tuesday, a health official said.
He said the death toll reached 6,925 with 58 more patients succumbing to the infection in the western Maharashtra district during the same period.
Also, 1,270 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery from the viral disease, the official said.
"Of the 1,739 cases, 643 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 1,50,433.
"With 450 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 81,372," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 65,185, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU