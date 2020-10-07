Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: 2,888 new Covid-19 cases, 23 die

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported
2,888 fresh COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,28,893 and the toll to 1,104, a health official said.
The number of recoveries crossed the one lakh-mark and surged to 1,00,551 after 648 people were discharged from hospitals while 2,199 others completed their home isolation period in the day.
The state now has 27,238 active cases, the official said.
The worst-hit Raipur district reported 377 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 319, Raigarh 250, Rajnandagon 167, Bilaspur 155 and Durg 153, among other districts, he said.
"Of the 23 fatalities, 12 occurred on Tuesday, two on Monday while nine people had succumbed earlier," the official said.
With 35,844 cases and 465 COVID-19 death, Raipur district tops the tally in the state.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 1,28,893, new cases 2,888, death toll 1,104, recovered 1,00,551, active cases 27,238, people tested so far 12,12,678.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU