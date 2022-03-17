15-20 Indians want to leave Ukraine, being provided all help: MEA

-
There are 15-20 Indians in war-hit Ukraine who want to leave and are being provided all help, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, asserting that "Operation Ganga" is still on.
At a media briefing here, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is a war situation but "we will keep doing what we can to evacuate those who want to come".
"Till about three days ago, there were about 50 Indians who were there. Our assessment is that there are 15-20 people who want to leave that country, the others who are there do not want to leave right now. We are providing as much help as possible to them," Bagchi said.
Noting that over 22,500 Indians have been brought back from the east European country, he said there are people in isolated pockets and "this is an evolving situation".
"We are in contact with all the Indians who are there," he added.
The Indian embassy is providing as much help as possible to them, Bagchi said.
Asked about the three Indians stranded in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, he said the focus is to evacuate them and any route could be taken.
"Many people have said 'Operation Ganga' has come to an end. It is not so. Those who want to be evacuated, we are helping them through our embassy operating from Warsaw (in Poland)," the MEA spokesperson said.
