17 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands push tally to 4,574

Seventeen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the union territory's caseload to 4,574, a health official said on Wednesday.

Of the 17 new cases, eight have travel history, while nine infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Seventeen more people have also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,363 the official said.

The archipelago now has 150 active cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 1,09,647 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 111 reports are awaited, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)