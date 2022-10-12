JUST IN
Cabinet approves Rs 6,600 crore scheme 'PM-DevINE' for North-Eastern states
172 workers at 56 airports found drunk on duty between Jan-July: DGCA
Unseasonal rains are impacting small farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Govt forms panel to study WHO reports on deaths linked to 4 Indian syrups
Kerala human sacrifice case: Prime accused labelled a 'psychopath, pervert'
No citizen can be prosecuted under scrapped section 66A of IT Act: SC
Chhatrasal murder case: Court frames charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar
Cabinet approves payment of productivity linked bonus to railway employees
Cabinet approves development of container terminal at Deendayal Port
Cabinet okays amendments in Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Unseasonal rains are impacting small farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Business Standard

172 workers at 56 airports found drunk on duty between Jan-July: DGCA

However, Bengaluru airport's operator BIAL gave a different set of data to Business Standard

Topics
DGCA | Airports | alcohol

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

airport, flyers, airlines, travel
(Photo: Bloomberg)

A total of 172 people working at 56 Indian airports were found drunk on duty between January and July this year, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data has revealed.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DGCA

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.