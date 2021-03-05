18 mn Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far, says govt

PRI GEN NAT .NEWDELHI DEL26 VIRUS-VACCINATION ACTIVE CASES Over 1.8 crore vaccine doses administered in India New Delhi, Mar 5 (PT) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.8 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. These include 68,53,083 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were administered the 1st dose, 31,41,371 HCWs who were given the 2nd dose, 60,90,931 frontline workers (FLWs) who were given the 1st dose and 67,297 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,35,901 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) and 16,16,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. Nearly 14 lakh (13,88,170) vaccine doses were given on Thursday, Day-48 of the vaccination drive (March 4) The ministry said 10,56,808 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 16,081 sessions for 1stdose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,31,362 HCWs and FLWs received 2nddose of vaccine. The 10,56,808 beneficiaries include6,15,903 people aged over 60 and92,109 individuals agedmore than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st dose) Six sates, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, MP and Delhi, have reported high daily new cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said underlining84.44 per cent of the new casesreported in a span of 24 hours (16,838)are from these six states. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,998. It is followed by Kerala with 2,616 while Punjab reported 1,071 new cases. Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry highlighted. India's total active caseload stands at 1.76 lakh (1,76,319) which comprises1.58 per cent of India total infections. The ministry said thatKerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have shown a reduction in the active cases in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Gujarat display a rise in the active cases during the same time period. Showing the change in number of active cases for states in the last one month, the ministry saidKerala, UP, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are the top 5 states showing a decline in active cases in the last one month, while Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi are the top 5 states showing a rise in active cases. The ministry said 20 states and UTs have less than 1000 active cases.Arunachal Pradesh reported only 2 active cases. The Cumulative Positivity Rate of the country shows a continuous decline and stands at 5.08 per cent Eight states display a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (2.09%). Among them, Maharashtra stands out with a weekly positivity rate of 10.38 per cent. The ministry said 113 deaths were reported in a day. Six states account for88.5 per centof the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (60). Punjab follows with 15 daily deaths. Kerala reported 14 deaths. Eighteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of24 hours.These are A&N Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadara and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

