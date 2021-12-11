19 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Ladakh, tally increases to 21,792

-
-
Ladakh's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 21,792 on Saturday with 19 fresh infections, officials said.
The death toll remained at 215 and of these, 157 deaths have been reported from Leh and 59 from Kargil, they said.
The number of active cases in the Union Territory has dropped to 220 -- 202 in Leh and 18 in Kargil -- from 237 the previous day, according to the officials.
Of the 19 new cases, 17 were reported in Leh and two in Kargil, they said.
The officials said that 36 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the total number of recoveries in Ladakh to 21,357.
