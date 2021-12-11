2nd Omicron case found in Delhi; man traveled to Zimbabwe, S Africa

A 35-year-old man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in of the new COVID-19 variant, sources said on Saturday.

He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added.

He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated.

The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new variant of the

On Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in from Tanzania, became the first patient of in the national capital.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)