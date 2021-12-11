2nd Omicron case found in Delhi; man traveled to Zimbabwe, S Africa

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron has higher risk of reinfection than Delta, Beta variants: Singapore
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Nepal imposes ban on entry from 9 countries amid Omicron variant scare
Omicron more contagious, less dangerous than Delta: Israeli scientist
-
A 35-year-old man, with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa, has tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient in Delhi of the new COVID-19 variant, sources said on Saturday.
He is admitted at the LNJP Hospital and only has weakness, they added.
He returned to India from Zimbabwe and had even travelled to South Africa, the sources said, adding that he is fully vaccinated.
The LNJP Hospital has been designated for treatment of patients infected with the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
On Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.
The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.
He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU