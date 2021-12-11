Netherlands approves vaccination of children aged 5-11 against Covid-19

-
-
The Netherlands approved the recommendation of the Health Council to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, the cabinet said in a statement.
"Children aged 5-11 can now be vaccinated against coronavirus," it said.
The vaccination of healthy children aged 5-11 will begin in the second half of January 2022. Children of this age group with chronic diseases will be vaccinated from December 20. All of them will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
