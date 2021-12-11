Netherlands approves vaccination of children aged 5-11 against Covid-19

The approved the recommendation of the Health Council to vaccinate children aged 5-11 against COVID-19, the cabinet said in a statement.

"Children aged 5-11 can now be vaccinated against coronavirus," it said.

The vaccination of healthy children aged 5-11 will begin in the second half of January 2022. Children of this age group with chronic diseases will be vaccinated from December 20. All of them will be offered the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)