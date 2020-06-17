JUST IN
Business Standard

2,174 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, tally crosses 50,000

Of the 2,174 new cases, the highest single day spike, 1,276 cases were reported in Chennai alone

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Coronavirus, child, testing
According to the state health department, 842 patients were cured and discharged today, while 48 deaths were reported

Number of Covid-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 50,000 on Wednesday after 2,174 new positive cases were registered.

Of the 2,174 new cases, the highest single day spike, 1,276 cases were reported in Chennai alone.

According to the state health department, 842 patients were cured and discharged today, while 48 deaths were reported.

As on Wednesday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the state was 50,193. While 27,624 patients have been discharged, 576 patients succumbed to the disease.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 18:29 IST

