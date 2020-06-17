2,174 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, tally crosses 50,000

-
ALSO READ
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Coronavirus outbreak: India cases at 26,496; Delhi tally climbs to 2,625
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Total coronavirus cases in India mount to 18,601; Delhi has 2,081 patients
-
Number of Covid-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 50,000 on Wednesday after 2,174 new positive cases were registered.
Of the 2,174 new cases, the highest single day spike, 1,276 cases were reported in Chennai alone.
According to the state health department, 842 patients were cured and discharged today, while 48 deaths were reported.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses 50,000-mark with 2,174 new cases
As on Wednesday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the state was 50,193. While 27,624 patients have been discharged, 576 patients succumbed to the disease.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU