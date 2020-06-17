2,174 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, tally crosses 50,000

Number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 50,000 on Wednesday after 2,174 new positive cases were registered.

Of the 2,174 new cases, the highest single day spike, 1,276 cases were reported in Chennai alone.

According to the state health department, 842 patients were cured and discharged today, while 48 deaths were reported.





As on Wednesday, the total number of patients in the state was 50,193. While 27,624 patients have been discharged, 576 patients succumbed to the disease.