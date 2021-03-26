2,566 fresh coronavirus infections in Karnataka, 13 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
-
Karnataka logged 2,566 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.81 lakh and the toll to 12,484, the Health department said on Friday.
This is the fourth consecutive day that the state has reported over 2,000 fresh cases. On Thursday, it registered 2,523.
Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases, with 1,490 infections
The day also saw 1,207 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively 9,81,044 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,484 deaths and 9,48,988 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 19,553 active cases,19,379 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 174 are in Intensive Care Units.
Among 13 deaths reported on Friday, three were from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Bengaluru rural and Kalaburagi, and one each from Belagavi, Bidar, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru.
Bengaluru Urban also headed the list if new cases, accounting for 1,490, Udupi 210, Tumakuru 126, Kalaburagi 109, Dakshina Kannada 72, Mysuru 67, Bidar 65, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,24,349, followed by Mysuru 55,202 and Ballari 39,608.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,06,449, followed by Mysuru 53,698 and Ballari 38,830.
A total of over 2,08,94,800 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,12,271 were tested on Friday alone.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU