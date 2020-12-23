2 dead, 12 hospitalised in gas leakage at IFFCO plant in UP's Prayagraj

Two persons have died in a gas leakage at (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur, said DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami on Wednesday.

A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Goswami informed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.

He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

