2 Jaish terrorists die in Baramulla overnight encounter on Thursday.

-
ALSO READ
Hybrid terrorist, one helper arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore
JeM terrorist among 3 ultras killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir
Security forces on high alert in Jammu as militants escape during encounter
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
-
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
The encounter broke out in the Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.
He said two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. A civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.
The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, a senior police officer said, adding that the duo was planning attacks on civilians.
"Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 06:38 IST