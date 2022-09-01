2 Jaish terrorists die in Baramulla overnight encounter on Thursday.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The encounter broke out in the Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

He said two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. A civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, a senior police officer said, adding that the duo was planning attacks on civilians.

"Killed were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)