2 local terrorists killed in J&K's Pulwama encounter, soldiers injured

-
ALSO READ
One terrorist killed in anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama
J&K: 3 terrorists, including one from JeM, killed in Srinagar encounter
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
Encounter starts between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Pulwama
-
Two terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Mitrigam area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district have been identified, said police officials on Thursday.
The encounter took place on Wednesday. The two terrorists killed were involved in several terror attacks on migrant labourers belonging outside Jammu and Kashmir in Pulwama district during March and April this year, police said.
"Both killed terrorists identified as local terrorists namely Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub, of Al-Badr outfit. Two AK rifles recovered. They had been involved in series of attacks on outside labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, tweeted.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU