20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Massive fire breaks out at Vaishno Devi shrine forest area
J&K administration issues fresh guidelines for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims
Piyush Goyal digitally analyses BAPS Temple 3D model at Dubai Expo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Jammu on September 9-10
PM Modi's Varanasi visit begins today, to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham
-
At least 20 people were injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day, at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
The stampede happened shortly after midnight.
Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.
Hospital and police sources said at least 20 people were injured in the stampede and were taken to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, and the condition of some of the injured was stated to be serious.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU