200 test positive for Covid-19 in Goa amid fears of surge

For the first time in months, on Wednesday clocked 200 new Covid-19 cases, amid concerns about increased spread of the disease in the coastal state.

According to state Health Ministry data, 2,352 persons were tested on Wednesday, out of which 200 tested positive, taking the cumulative tally of active cases in the state to 1,556.

In all, 544,652 persons have tested positive for Covid in Goa, and 830 have succumbed.

--IANS

maya/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)