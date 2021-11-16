2020 riots: Facebook officials to depose before Delhi panel on Nov 18

-
ALSO READ
Delhi riots: HC to hear ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Aug
Facebook officials depose before panel on issue of social media misuse
Delhi Assembly summons Facebook again in connection with 2020 riots
Delhi riots: HC grants bail to three men accused of murder, rioting
Delhi riots: Court frames charges of rioting and arson against nine accused
-
Facebook India public policy director Shivnath Thukral and legal director G V Anand Bhushan will depose before the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee on November 18 over the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Summons were issued by the committee to Facebook India to depose its views on the critical role of social media in preventing the spread of false, provocative, and malicious messages that can incite violence and disharmony, the committee said in the statement.
The committee chaired by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha will convene its meeting at 12.30 pm on November 18 at Delhi Vidhan Sabha.
The committee has so far heard seven witnesses while examining the role of social media in connection with north east Delhi riots that claimed over 50 lives and left hundreds of people injured in February 2020.
The proceedings of the committee will be streamed live in view of transparency, added the statement.
At least 53 people died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in northeast Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU