Farmers shouldn't be blamed for air pollution, says Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said or should not be blamed for air pollution, citing a Supreme Court observation.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, who has been one of the most prominent faces of the protests at Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws, also demanded an apology from those holding the farming community responsible for pollution woes.

"Those labelling as villains for due to must apologise to The Supreme Court has also said it is not right to hold farmers responsible because only 10 per cent of the pollution is caused by stubble and that too for one-and-a-half to two months," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Tikait's BKU is part of farmers' collective Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests against three central farm laws at Delhi's borders since November 2020, demanding their withdrawal and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.

Air quality in parts of north India, particularly Delhi NCR, deteriorates to levels that impact human health. Farm fires for are considered among other contributors like industrial and vehicular emissions and fire crackers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)