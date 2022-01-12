25,000 Covid-19 infections expected in Delhi today: Satyendar Jain

-
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that Covid-19 cases in the national capital seem to have stabilised and may start declining soon.
The city is likely to witness 25,000 fresh infections by Wednesday evening, he said.
"Peak does not have a fixed timing, but now the cases have stopped increasing. Admissions are also decreasing in the hospital, which means that the situation is getting better, now there will be a decline", said Jain.
Talking to media on number of Covid deaths, Jain said that most of the people who died are co-morbid patients. Those who have been vaccinated have also died, but most of the deceased are co-morbid. Not much severity has been observed for children till now, he said.
However, one in every four persons is testing positive for Covid-19 in Delhi as the infection rate climbed to 25.65 per cent on Tuesday.
The city had recorded 21,159 fresh Covid cases and 23 Covid deaths on Tuesday.
"There is complete preparation in the hospitals to deal with the situation. However, very few patients are being admitted into the hospital this time. We can prepare 37,000 beds, but it is not needed at present", Jain said.
Welcoming the new ICMR guidelines on Covid testing, he said that people without symptoms do not need testing. People have been vaccinated, so the virus does not have much affect on the patients.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
