JUST IN
Pilot killed in army helicopter crash near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
Alt News' Prateek Sinha, Mohammed Zubair nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Religion-based population imbalance cannot to be ignored: RSS chief
'Need to empower women', says RSS chief in his Vijayadashami address
CBI files first chargesheet in 2G scam; names DMK's A Raja as 'mastermind'
RSS chief bats for comprehensive population policy for all communities
Maharashtra's Thane records 40 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 302
EAM S Jaishankar to begin first New Zealand, Australia visit from today
Dussehra reinforces faith in righteousness, says Vice President Dhankhar
India's Mars orbiter dies after 6-month mission lasts eight years
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Alt News' Prateek Sinha, Mohammed Zubair nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Business Standard

Pilot killed in army helicopter crash near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard

Topics
Arunachal Pradesh | Tawang | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Tawang 

Army helicopter HAL Dhruv seen flying in Leh on Saturday.
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.

The other pilot is undergoing treatment, Col Walia said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 13:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.