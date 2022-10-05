Pilot killed in army helicopter crash near Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang

A Cheetah helicopter of the crashed in district of near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said.

The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

One of the pilots who was critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added.

The other is undergoing treatment, Col Walia said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said.

