Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 244 Covid-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported 244 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, pushing the coronavirus tally in the state to 20,046, a health department official said here on Sunday.
The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 77, followed by Tawang (33), 20 each in Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit, Changlang (19), Lower Siang (13), East Siang (12) and Lower Subansiri (10), State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
Nine cases were also reported from Namsai, seven from East Kameng, Papumpare (6), four each from West Kameng, Upper Subansiri and Upper Siang and one each from Leparada, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Dibang Valley, Anjaw and Tirap district respectively, the official said.
Four CRPF personnel and an army jawan are among the fresh cases.
Of the total new cases, 211 were detected through rapid antigen test, 17 through RT-PCR and 16 through TrueNat method, he said.
Barring 96, all the fresh cases are asymptomatic, the SSO said.
At least 135 people were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,984.
The death toll in the state remained at 60 as the state did not report any COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, Dr Jampa said.
The coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 89.71 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.99 and the positivity rate at eight per cent, the official said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,002 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.
The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 570, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (297), West Kameng (139), Lower Subansiri (124), Papumpare (120) and Changlang at 103.
The state government on Saturday imposed night curfew in the entire state from 6.30 pm to 5 am till May 31, to contain the spread of the disease.
Altogether, 4,80,631 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,165 on Saturday, the SSO said.
Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,84,949 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.
