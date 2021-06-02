Arunachal Pradesh reports 370 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

-
Arunachal Pradesh reported 370
new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 27,642, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 116 after a woman succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
The Capital Complex region continued to witness the highest number of fresh cases with 81, followed by Lower Subansiri (32), Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang at 30 each, Namsai (25), Tawang and West Kameng at 23 each, Anjaw (21), East Siang (17), Upper Subansiri (14), Dibang Valley (13), East Kameng (12) and Lohit at 11 cases.
Nine new cases were also reported from Papumpare, six each from Tirap and Leparada, five each from Upper Siang and Lower Siang, three each from Longding and Pakke Kessang and one from Kurung Kumey district, the SSO said.
Of the fresh cases 345 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 15 through RT-PCR and 10 through TrueNat method, the official said adding, 116 people have symptoms of COVID-19.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,772 active COVID-19 cases.
At least 352 more people recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 23,754.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 85.93 per cent while the active percentage stands at 13.64 and the positivity rate at 5.67 per cent, Jampa said.
The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 677, followed by Tawang (418), Changlang (416), Namsai (292), Lower Subansiri (288), Lower Dibang Valley (259) and West Kameng with 221 cases.
Altogether, 5,92,424 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 6,519 on Tuesday, Jampa said.
State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 3,44,890 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.
