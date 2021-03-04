Transport Min allows online Aadhaar verification for certain RTO services

Road & Transport Ministry on Thursday launched Aadhaar-authentication based contactless services. Driving license renewal, duplicate license, registration application for vehicles will no longer require an visit. These services will be available online through authentication.

"Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to With authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services," the ministry said on Twitter.

"This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well," the ministry further said.

Any individual desirous of availing various contactless services through the portal, is required to undergo Aadhar authentication, a gazette notification issued by the ministry of road transport and highways said.

“Provided that till the time Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given to such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip,” the notification read.

Other facilities for which the service can be availed include learner’s license, change of address in driving license and certificate of registration, surrender of class of vehicle from license, temporary registration of motor vehicle, duplicate certificate of registration, transfer of ownership of a vehicle, endorsement and termination of hire-purchase agreement.