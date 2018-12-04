JUST IN
29% increase in firms participating in Indian School of Business placements

Companies like Amazon, Bain, BCG, Deloitte, Flipkart, Google, HDFC Bank, LEK Consulting have reported their largest single-campus hiring from ISB this season

Indian School of Business (ISB) with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali Tuesday said it witnessed a 29 per cent increase in the number of recruiters in the placement process this year for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) students of class-2019.

According to a press release, companies like Amazon, Bain, BCG, Deloitte, Flipkart, Google, HDFC Bank, LEK Consulting, McKinsey, Microsoft, Oyo Rooms, Reliance Industries, Rivigo, Samsung, Uber have reported their largest single-campus hiring from ISB this season.

"When it comes to sourcing world-class talent in a growth market, ISB is the preferred partner for many companies. In some cases, ISB is the only campus where some of these companies visit for their India placements," said Professor Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB.

The unprecedented number of offers, this early in the process, is a vote of confidence on the quality of ISB students, he added.

Of the total offers made, 35 per cent were for women candidates while the class of 2019 has 306 women students the highest so far, the release said.

The class size is 886 students.

The final placement report for the class of 2019 will be released in March 2019, it added.
