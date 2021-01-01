3,524 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 59 deaths, 4,279 recover

-
Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 19,35,636 with 3,524 new cases being reported on Friday, the state health department said.
As many as 59 patients died during the day, taking the death toll of the pandemic in the state to 49,580.
But recoveries outnumbered new infections as 4,279 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.
So far, 18,32,825 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state while there are 52,084 active cases.
