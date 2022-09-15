JUST IN
Clash between police, locals during eviction in Manipur's scheduled land
Projects worth Rs 75,000 crore on Great Nicobar island shown green flag
Existing infra for testing medical devices inadequate: Parliamentary panel
PM Modi to leave for SCO summit today; will meet Russian Prez Putin
Plea filed in Mathura court for removal of mosque on temple land claims
Two terrorists involved in migrants' deaths killed in Srinagar encounter
Research identifies new prognostic biomarker for heart failure patients
Every prisoner has right to apply for bail; access legal aid: Allahabad HC
New diabetes drug achieves blood sugar, weight targets faster: Research
TMS Ep260: India Inc investments, global bond indices, markets, EWS quota
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre may allow compensatory afforestation for Delhi's cleared forest land
Business Standard

3 capitals issue could come up in AP assembly on monsoon session's 1st day

There is no clarity from the government side yet on whether or not a new Bill will be introduced in the Legislature on the three capitals plan

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to make a PowerPoint presentation, on the need for three capitals for the state, in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the monsoon session beginning Thursday.

There is no clarity from the government side yet on whether or not a new Bill will be introduced in the Legislature on the three capitals plan.

In a face-saving exercise to pre-empt a legal fallout, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government abruptly passed a Bill in the Assembly on November 22 last year, repealing the controversial AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020, which was intended to establish three capitals for the state.

The Chief Minister, however, had then vowed that his government would come up with a "complete, comprehensive and better" Bill to take forward his "decentralised development" plan after explaining "our genuine intention and the need for decentralisation" to all concerned and incorporating necessary changes.

In March this year, the High Court ruled against the three capitals and directed the government to develop Amaravati as the state capital as envisaged.

In the last few days, however, several ministers said the government would come up with a new Bill on the three capitals issue, the ongoing litigation in the High Court notwithstanding.

The monsoon session of the Legislature is expected to last for five working days as the government wants to highlight its "achievements" on various issues.

On the first day, the Legislative Council will take up a short discussion on Industrial Development and Investments.

A short discussion on the condition of roads, with particular reference to the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, is also expected.

At least five Ordinances issued in the last six months will be replaced with new legislation, Legislature sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 11:47 IST

`