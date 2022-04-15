3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai's Matunga

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
Toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident rises to 9, Rly Min to visit site
Eastern Railways resume local train services with 50 pc seating capacity
Passengers safe as 7 coaches of Bengaluru-bound train derail in Tamil Nadu
All aspects related to Bengal train accident will be probed: Rly official
-
Three coaches of a train derailed at Matunga Railway station in Mumbai on Friday, informed the Railways department.
However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The department said just after the Puducherry Express departed from the Dadar station to reach its destination Puducherry, three rear coaches of the train derailed from the track between Matunga and Dadar Station.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU