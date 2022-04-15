Mann govt likely to announce 300 units of free power: Report

-
The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab which completes one month in office on Saturday is likely to announce 300 units of free electricity to households, sources said on Friday.
They said the announcement is likely to be made on Saturday.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Tuesday said his government will soon give "good news" to the people of the state, indicating it could announce free power supply to households.
The Aam Aadmi Party had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls. While making the announcement last year, Kejriwal had, however, not clarified whether 300 units of free power will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.
A few days ago, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang had told the media here that the the Punjab government's blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement will be made.
Meanwhile, Congress leader and MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira said on Friday he has learnt that the AAP government in the state will impose "tubewell bills" on farmers having land holdings of 10 acres and above.
"I have learnt that @BhagwantMann govt is going to mischievously to do cross subsidy! They'll impose tubewell bills on 10 acre & above farmers and will then give 300 units free out of that savings! This cheating was never specified by ArvindKejriwal while giving this guarantee!" Khaira tweeted.
The state currently provides free power to the agricultural sector.
Besides, it provides 200 units of free power to all Scheduled Castes, backward castes and the below poverty line (BPL) households.
