Delhi govt forms fare-fixation committee; unions to go on strike on Apr 18

The Friday announced setting up a committee for considering a revision of auto and taxi fare in a time-bound manner, even as their unions asserted they will go on a strike on April 18 over their demand to raise the rates in view of the increasing fuel prices.

Through a tweet, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced the formation of the fare-fixation committee, saying the Kejriwal government understands the concerns of auto and taxi unions in the city.

"Due to the rising fuel prices, auto/taxi unions have been demanding revision of fares. @ArvindKejriwal govt. understands their concerns. A committee shall soon be constituted by transport Dept for this purpose, which shall furnish its recommendations in a time-bound manner," he said.

The committee is expected to be notified by Transport Department on Monday. It will have representatives of auto-taxi unions, commuters and officials as members, a senior transport department officer said.

However, office-bearers of various auto taxi unions in a press conference expressed their resolve to go on strike on April 18.

"We do not know when the committee will be formed and what will it recommend. Our demand is not just fare hike but also efforts by as well as the Centre to ensure that CNG prices to bring down to previous levels," said Ravi Rathor, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association.

He said that all the unions of drivers of autos and taxis plying in the city agree to go on the strike.

The auto fares were last revised in 2019 while were revised in 2013. The in June 2019 had notified new auto-rickshaw fares, effecting more than 18 per cent increase over prevailing rates and raising per Km charge from Rs 8 to Rs 9.5.

With a fresh hike of Rs 2.5 in CNG prices, the members of auto, taxi and cab drivers' associations on Thursday warned authorities that they will go on a strike from April 18 to press for their demand of subsidy on gas prices.

On April 11, hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi secretariat, demanding a subsidy on CNG prices. The protest was held under the aegis of the Delhi Sangh.

Bus operators too have announced to join the strike by auto and taxi unions in the city.

"We are also hit by the impact of Covid in the past two years and now the shooting CNG prices. Our members will also join the strike on April 18 and the private buses will not ply on that day," said Shyamlal Gola, general secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch.

General Secretary of Delhi Sangh, Rajendra Soni said, Price of CNG is soaring every single day and we are demanding the government to provide us a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg.

The auto and taxi association of Delhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 6 demanding that they be provided with a subsidy of Rs 35 per kg on CNG.

CNG price was hiked once again by Rs 2.5 per kg in the national capital on Thursday. The price of CNG is currently Rs 71.61 per kg in Delhi.

