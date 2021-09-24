4 dead in shootout at Delhi court; gunmen posing as lawyers kill gangster

Four people, including gangster Jitendra Mann 'Gogi', died in a firing incident Friday at Delhi's court, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were in the uniform of advocate when they fired at Gogi.

Police team also fired in return, the DCP said.

The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's court by police for a hearing, said Police.

Further details are awaited.