Centre's refusal for caste Census of backward classes exposes BJP: Mayawati

-
ALSO READ
BSP to support Centre if it takes steps to hold OBC census: Mayawati
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own OBC lists: Mayawati
Mayawati says BSP won't fieled 'bahubali', mafia candidates in UP polls
SAD-BSP alliance a new political & social initiative, says Mayawati
-
BSP president Mayawati on Friday expressed grave concern over the Central government's refusal for caste Census of backward classes and said it exposed the BJP of using the community only for its electoral interests.
Mayawati's reaction comes after the Centre told the Supreme Court that caste Census of backward classes is administratively difficult and cumbersome" and excluding such information from the purview of Census is a "conscious policy decision.
In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP supremo said, The categorical refusal of the Central government to conduct the caste census of the backward classes by filing an affidavit in the Hon'ble Supreme Court is a matter of grave concern which exposed the OBC politics of BJP's electoral interests and also the difference in their words and deeds.
She said Like the SC/STs, the demand for conducting caste census of OBCs has gained momentum in the country.
But the refusal of the Centre is going to hurt the community, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU