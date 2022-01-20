3 drowned, 10 others missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's West Champaran

-
At least three persons were drowned and 10 others were missing after an overloaded boat, on which a tractor was also taken, capsized on the Gandak river in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday, police said.
Police said there were around 20 people, mainly farmers, on the boat, as well as tractor.
Nautan police station SHO Kundan Singh said that the accident occurred near Bhagwanpur village around 10 a.m.
"We have rescued around 10 persons from the Gandak river and recovered three dead bodies. State Disaster Response Team personnel are doing search operations in the area," he said.
Majority of the victims were from Nautan, while some of them were also from Vishambharpur and Kuchaikot in Gopalganj district.
"The injured persons were admitted to health centres in Nautan," he said.
--IANS
ajk/vd
