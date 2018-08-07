3 judges sworn in as SC justices, K M Joseph third in seniority order

Justices Indira Banerjee, and K M were on Tuesday sworn in as judges of the in order of seniority notified by the Centre.

The swearing-in ceremony started at 10.30 AM in the CJI's courtroom and Justice Banerjee was the first to take oath followed by justices Saran and

The oath was administered to the three judges by of India Dipak Misra in a packed courtroom in presence of all judges, and advocates.

With the appointment of the three judges, the total strength of the judges in the apex court has gone up to 25 against the sanctioned strength of 31.

While Justice Banerjee, was the of Madras High Court, justices Saran and were chief justices of and Uttarakhand high courts respectively.