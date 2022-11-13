3 killed, 4 injured in road accident near Ludhiana in Punjab: Police

-
Three people were killed and four others seriously injured when two cars collided with each other near Samrala, about 40 kms from here on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the three deceased are Sarabjit Singh ( 44 ), his wife Ramandeep Kaur ( 40 ) and another family member Charanjit Kaur (38).
They belonged to the nearby town of Machiwara.
They were travelling in a white car on Saturday night when the accident took place.
The four who were injured were coming from Chandigarh side in another car. They were rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries. The injured belong to Kotkapura town.
First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:51 IST
