3 killed, 4 injured in road accident near Ludhiana in Punjab: Police

Three people were killed and four others seriously injured when two cars collided with each other near Samrala, about 40 kms from here on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway

Press Trust of India  |  Ludhiana 

Representative Image

Three people were killed and four others seriously injured when two cars collided with each other near Samrala, about 40 kms from here on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh national highway, police said on Sunday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Paramjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the three deceased are Sarabjit Singh ( 44 ), his wife Ramandeep Kaur ( 40 ) and another family member Charanjit Kaur (38).

They belonged to the nearby town of Machiwara.

They were travelling in a white car on Saturday night when the accident took place.

The four who were injured were coming from Chandigarh side in another car. They were rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries. The injured belong to Kotkapura town.

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 18:51 IST

