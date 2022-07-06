3 killed in two separate incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan

-
Three people were killed in two separate incidents after being struck by lightning in Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.
Banwari Mehar (65) and his wife Nandudevi (60), residents of Balkasa village, were killed on the spot late on Tuesday evening after lightning struck them when they were working in their agriculture field, they said.
Their son later discovered their bodies in the field, they said.
The bodies were handed over to the family members on Wednesday morning after post-mortem and a case of unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC was lodged, Station House Officer (Kapren) Suresh Kumar said.
In another similar incident, 65-year-old Gyarsibai Dhakad, a resident of Kethuda village, sustained critical injuries after lightning struck her while working in a field on late Tuesday evening.
The woman was rushed to MBS hospital in Kota where she succumbed to injuries, officials said.
The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday morning and a case of unnatural death was lodged, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
