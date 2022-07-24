3 workers succumb to burns after fire at candle making unit in Karnataka

-
Three people, who were scalded in a fire tragedy at a sparkler birthday candle manufacturing factory, have succumbed to their injuries, police here said on Sunday.
The incident had occurred on Saturday evening in the factory at Tarihal Industrial Area in the district injuring at least eight people.
The entire unit was gutted in the blaze and police are investigating the cause behind the fire. Police said the factory started operations only recently.
Among the injured, three persons breathed their last in hospital. The condition of the other injured persons is said to be serious.
The deceased were identified as Vijayalakshmi Ichchanagar (34), Gouramma Hiremnath (45), and Malesh Haddannavar (27). All three persons were local residents.
The police have arrested the manager of the factory while the owner is reportedly at large. A manhunt has been launched to trace the owner.
