337 new deaths in Iran, highest daily toll since Covid-19 outbreak

-
ALSO READ
Kerala reports highest daily surge of 4,644 Covid cases, death toll at 519
Mizoram reports 9 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally rises to 2,184
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Pandemic toll on US to be 4x of Great Recession
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
-
Iran has registered 337 new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, breaking its single-day record of coronavirus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry reported.
Lari noted that the Iranian authorities recorded 4,251 new infections on Monday, pushing the total number to over 534,630.
The previous highest number of deaths from COVID-19 was 279.
Iran is going to join the COVAX initiative to ensure access to coronavirus vaccines at the international level, Heidar Mohammadi, the director-general of drugs and controlled substances of Iran's Ministry of Health, told the IRNA news agency on Monday. According to the official, Tehran is in line to purchase a vaccine and will have its share of doses whenever one is produced.
Early in the pandemic, Iran was one of the epicenters of the coronavirus infection. Due to the increase in the virus cases, Tehran's governor announced on Saturday the city's partial shutdown. The closure of the public gathering places will remain until at least October 23.
To date, Iran has confirmed more than 534,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 30,712.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU