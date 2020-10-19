14 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area; toll now at 3,431

-
The tally of COVID-19 cases in
Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 3,431 on Monday with 14 new cases coming to light, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
2,979 patients have recovered while there are 145 active COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated area. The civic body does not disclose the number of deaths from the area.
Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.
