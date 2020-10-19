Noida: Covid-19 cases cross 16,000-mark, recovery rate now at 92.52%

-
ALSO READ
Noida Covid-19 caseload crosses 13,000, reports one more fatality
Uttar Pradesh: Noida reports 223 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 10,705 now
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid curbs
Noida reports 247 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 14,000-mark
Noida records 107 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 15,803
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 124 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the district's case tally to 16,037, official data showed.
The number of active cases came down further to 1,133 from 1,229 on Sunday, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 220 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 14,839, sixth highest in the state, it showed.
The district's death toll stayed at 65 with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, according to official statistics.
The recovery rate of patients rose further to 92.52 per cent from 91.86 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 31,495 from 32,896 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 4,18,685 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,685, it showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU