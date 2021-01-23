Punjab coronavirus update: 10 more deaths, 212 new cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
Nagaland coronavirus update: 112 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 7,604
Mizoram coronavirus update: 50 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 3,710
Assam coronavirus update: 102 new Covid-19 cases reported, tally at 215,250
Mizoram coronavirus update: 8 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 2,128
-
Punjab reported 10 coronavirus deaths and 212 fresh cases on Saturday, pushing the overall figures to 5,553 fatalities and 1,71,733 infections, officials said.
There are 2,293 active COVID-19 cases in the state as on Saturday, according to a medical bulletin.
Of the fresh cases, Mohali accounted for 39, Hoshiarpur 31 and Ludhiana 29.
A total of 232 coronavirus patients were discharged in a 24-hour period after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 1,63,887, as per the bulletin.
As many as 11 patients are on ventilator support ,while 77 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.
A total of 43,48,641 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU