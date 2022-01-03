38 jawans of CRPF unit CoBRA test Covid-19 positive in Sukma

-
ALSO READ
CRPF jawan kills 4 colleagues, injures 7 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 hurt as colleague opens fire with AK-47 in Sukma
6 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh-Telangana border
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: Unstoppable Root puts England in command
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: India loses top 3 batsmen; 54-3 at Lunch
-
As many as 38 personnel of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit CoBRA tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district on Monday following which they were quarantined in their camp, officials said.
The personnel belong to the 202nd battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said. As many as 75 personnel posted in the Temelwada camp of the district were subjected to rapid antigen test. Of them, 38 tested positive for the infection following which they were quarantined in their camp," Sukma Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) CV Bansod said. Swab samples of remaining jawans were sent for RT-PCR tests to Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, he said, adding contact tracing has been undertaken for coronavirus positive CoBRA personnel. Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said these troops from the CoBRA' 202nd battalion, who hail from different parts of the country, had reached Sukma on Sunday to report to duty at their unit's camp in Temelwada. As per COVID-19-related protocols, they were subjected to tests for the infection, he added. The infected jawans were placed under isolation within the camp, Sharma added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU