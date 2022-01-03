Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Coronavirus update: 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,213 new Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,301 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,262 new Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
-
Witnessing a further surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351.
Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths.
The total number of active cases is now at 11,345.
The state has registered a steady surge in fresh infections for the sixth consecutive day, since last Wednesday, when the daily caseload was 566.
There were 232 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,122, a health department bulletin said.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.60 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.38 per cent.
Of the deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Chitradurga, and Hassan.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 52 new cases, Udupi 43, and Dharwad 19.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,66,392 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,338 and Tumakuru 1,21,367.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,40,408, followed by Mysuru 1,77,779 and Tumakuru 1,20,158.
Cumulatively a total of 5,67,76,742 samples have been tested in the state, of which 80,409 were tested on Monday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU